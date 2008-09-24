Ad
euobserver
Roma people protesting against fingerprinting, which is part of the new Italian security package. (Photo: European Commission)

Italy risks legal battle over expulsion of EU citizens


by Renata Goldirova,

The Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi risks a legal battle with the European Commission over the rules on the automatic expulsion of EU citizens, a part of the so-called security package introduced by Rome earlier this year.

EU commissioner Jacques Barrot, in charge of home affairs and justice, stated on Tuesday (23 September) that the controversial piece of law "poses problems of compatibility with community law".

If it is not changed shortly, he warned, the commission "w...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

