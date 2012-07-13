EU must apologise for complicity in CIA rendition, say MEPs

EU governments should apologise collectively for continuing to turn a blind eye to CIA rendition sites on their soil, according to a key European Parliament committee.
Speaking after the Parliament's Justice and Civil Liberties committee backed her report by 50 votes to 2 with 5 abstentions earlier this week, Helene Flautre, a French Green MEP, criticised governments for having "not properly fulfilled their obligation under international law to investigate serious human rights violation...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
