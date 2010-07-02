Ad
Same pay as before, the court rules, but no extra allowances (Photo: European Commission)

EU court sets limits to equal pay for pregnant workers

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union's top court has ruled that a pregnant worker transferred to another job while pregnant should not be paid less than she was before the pregnancy.

The European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday (1 July) said this does not necessarily mean the full average salary received beforehand, as some extra payments may relate to certain tasks that are no longer applicable.

The judges also ruled that extra on-call duty payments do not have to be paid, as the worker is no ...

Rule of Law
