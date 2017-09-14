A new and practical way of stopping EU law violations

The European Union is faced with member states that openly defy EU legislation and, where Poland is concerned, recently even an order of the EU court.
While the various hurdles associated with the 'nuclear option' of the rule of law procedure are broadly discussed, a far more down to earth instrument merits attention.
Could the EU court impose periodic penalty payments as interim measures against states suspected of violating EU law?
Although the applicable EU Treaty prov...
