euobserver
Trump has been pursuing a protectionist trade policy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

US 'open' to new talks on free trade pact

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The US is open to resuming talks on the stalled free trade deal with the European Union, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday (31 May).

"It's no mistake that, while we withdrew from TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership], we did not withdraw from TTIP [Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership]," Ross told the CNBC broadcaster.

"The EU is one of our largest trading partners, and any negotiations legally must be conducted at the EU level and not with individual nations," h...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Trump has been pursuing a protectionist trade policy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

