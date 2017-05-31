US 'open' to new talks on free trade pact

The US is open to resuming talks on the stalled free trade deal with the European Union, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday (31 May).

"It's no mistake that, while we withdrew from TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership], we did not withdraw from TTIP [Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership]," Ross told the CNBC broadcaster.

"The EU is one of our largest trading partners, and any negotiations legally must be conducted at the EU level and not with individual nations," h...