The GeenPeil campaign ahead of last April's Ukraine referendum. The party says that PM Rutte is "damaging democracy" by delaying a response to the No vote. (Photo: GeenPeil/Facebook)

Dutch anti-Ukraine vote spawns 'app democracy' party

by Peter Teffer, Brussels/Amsterdam,

A citizens' group linked to April’s Dutch referendum on Ukraine will take part in forthcoming national elections to “save democracy”, it announced on Monday (5 December).

GeenPeil is the third political party spawn by the loose coalition of referendum No campaigners, but it takes a markedly different approach.

The party promised to set up an internet application and hold “microreferendums” for all bills that pass through ...

