Ad
euobserver
Ansip (l): 'what's the sense of making the most ambitious proposals if you will not get support?' (Photo: European Commission)

Inching towards digital single market THIS WEEK

Agenda
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU institutions will try to take some steps closer to a digital single market, in what one EU source said will be a “really busy week”.

On Monday (28 November), economic affairs and industry ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss, among other things, a proposal by the European Commission to end geo-blocking.

Geo-blocking is restricting access to goods or services online because of someone's geographical location.

A source close to the EU Council, where the ministers ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Brussels wants to end geo-blocking of online content
EU not planning one-size rules for internet giants
Juncker's unrealistic promise of free wifi
Ansip (l): 'what's the sense of making the most ambitious proposals if you will not get support?' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections