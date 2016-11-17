How Trump will redefine trade with EU and Asia

After the US election, the current US free trade plans with the EU and Asia have been suspended. New and revised deals must fulfil the requirements of Donald Trump's incoming administration.

During his campaign, Trump threatened not only to renegotiate or reject Nato, but to pull the US out of free trade agreements.

Of course, election rhetoric is one thing, and incumbency another. Nevertheless, Trump may seek to keep his word to satisfy his core constituencies in the US.

Trump considers ...