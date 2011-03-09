Ad
euobserver
EU banking data is transferred to the US for anti-terrorism investigations (Photo: Swift)

EU police report shows holes in US data deal

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US demands for EU banking data under the so-called Swift agreement are "too general and abstract" for Europol to allow a proper evaluation of the necessity of those transfers, an inspection report carried out by the police agency's own supervisory body says.

The EU-US deal, which entered into force in August 2010, allows anti-terrorism officials in Washington to get large sets of banking data, provided the EU joint-police body in The Hague, Europol, pre-authorises it.

Rule of Law
