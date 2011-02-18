Ad
euobserver
Romania and Bulgaria still hope to join Schengen this year (Photo: johnnyalive)

Romania and Bulgaria win modest praise on anti-graft effort

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission has in its latest monitoring reports praised Romania and Bulgaria's latest arrests and anti-corruption cases as "significant progress," pending more concrete results. The largely positive documents are likely to deflate some of the opposition by France and Germany to the two countries' speedy accession to the border-free Schengen area.

"This report does take note of the significant progress since July, but it's not an exhaustive assessment, which will take place in sum...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Romania and Bulgaria still hope to join Schengen this year (Photo: johnnyalive)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections