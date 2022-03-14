Boardroom equality rules advance, despite opposition

A 10-year deadlock on rules promoting equality in the boardroom for women was broken Monday (14 March) — with EU ministers finally agreeing a common position on a proposal to set minimum quota targets for female company directors.

The ministers set a minimum goal for at least 40 percent of non-executive company board members, or, alternatively, at least 33 percent for all board members, to be women by 2027.

The move paves the way for negotiations between the European Parliament a...