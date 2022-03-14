Ad
euobserver
Only 30.6 percent of board members and just 8.5 percent of board chairs in the EU were women in October 2021 (Photo: ShellVacationsHospitality)

Boardroom equality rules advance, despite opposition

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A 10-year deadlock on rules promoting equality in the boardroom for women was broken Monday (14 March) — with EU ministers finally agreeing a common position on a proposal to set minimum quota targets for female company directors.

The ministers set a minimum goal for at least 40 percent of non-executive company board members, or, alternatively, at least 33 percent for all board members, to be women by 2027.

The move paves the way for negotiations between the European Parliament a...

Rule of Law

Only 30.6 percent of board members and just 8.5 percent of board chairs in the EU were women in October 2021 (Photo: ShellVacationsHospitality)

euobserver

