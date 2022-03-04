French MEPs sanctioned for Russia election monitoring trips

An EU Parliament (EP) body has barred four far-right French MEPs from doing official election-monitoring trips after they took part in missions to Russia in the run-up to its invasion of Ukraine.

The four French MEPs — Nicolas Bay, Hervé Juvin, Jean-Lin Lacapelle, and Thierry Mariani — went to Russia to observe parliamentary elections last September even though there was no formal EP mission to do so.

They were told that the ban would last until the end of their mandates in 2024....