MEPs overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian military agression (Photo: European Parliament)

Far-right MEPs told they can't whitewash Putin sympathies

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European parliament lawmakers previously seen as supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin were in the spotlight on Tuesday (1 March) as the European Parliament voted to condemn his invasion of Ukraine.

Only 13 MEPs voted against the resolution, with 26 abstaining, which condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified military" aggression by Russia, and called on Moscow to withdraw its troops. ...

