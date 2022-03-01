Far-right MEPs told they can't whitewash Putin sympathies

European parliament lawmakers previously seen as supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin were in the spotlight on Tuesday (1 March) as the European Parliament voted to condemn his invasion of Ukraine.
Only 13 MEPs voted against the resolution, with 26 abstaining, which condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified military" aggression by Russia, and called on Moscow to withdraw its troops. ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
