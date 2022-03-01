Ad
euobserver
Several journalists in Russia also have been arrested for their coverage of the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (Photo: Jeanne Menjoulet)

EU begins belated crackdown on Kremlin disinformation

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and James Kanter, Brussels,

Long-running disinformation campaigns led by the Kremlin have prompted the EU to announce bans on its key TV and online outlets that EU leaders say are key planks of the Russian war strategy in Ukraine.

The EU needs to shut down "the Kremlin's propaganda machine" to avoid the spread of "lies" used by Russian president Vladimir Putin to justify war and divide the EU, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told European Parliament lawmakers on Tuesday (1 March).

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

