EU endorses idea of collecting air passenger data

EU interior ministers have given their general backing to a Brussels-drafted proposal to collect, store and analyse air passengers' personal data so that security agencies across Europe can identify high-risk travellers.
"We reached an agreement on the principle of the European PNR," French interior minister Michele Alliot-Marie said after meeting her colleagues on Thursday (24 July), referring to a system for the collection and analysis of passenger name records suggested by the Euro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here