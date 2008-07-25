Ad
euobserver
People's personal details could form part of an EU-wide database if they fly in future (Photo: European Commission)

EU endorses idea of collecting air passenger data

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU interior ministers have given their general backing to a Brussels-drafted proposal to collect, store and analyse air passengers' personal data so that security agencies across Europe can identify high-risk travellers.

"We reached an agreement on the principle of the European PNR," French interior minister Michele Alliot-Marie said after meeting her colleagues on Thursday (24 July), referring to a system for the collection and analysis of passenger name records suggested by the Euro...

euobserver

