Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg: the principality, together with Austria, are delaying bank transparency rules (Photo: Cesar Poyatos)

EU bank transparency rules delayed

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finance ministers on Friday (15 November) failed to reach a political agreement to impose greater bank transparency rules.

Both Luxembourg and Austria opposed the measure, which would allow governments to collect information on income from foreign accounts.

The political agreement on the draft proposal on taxation on savings income requires the full backing of all 28 ministers.

Luxembourg’s Luc Frieden defended his country position not to put a rapid end to bank secrecy.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Charity attacks EU "hypocrisy" on tax evasion
Luxembourg: the principality, together with Austria, are delaying bank transparency rules (Photo: Cesar Poyatos)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections