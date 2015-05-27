Ad
euobserver
IOM personnel inspect migrants rescued by Italian vessel (Photo: IOM.org)

Mediterranean in 'perfect storm' on migration

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of the Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration has said the Mediterranean is facing “a perfect storm.”

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (26 May), William Lacy Swing said the EU should be more open to people fleeing persecution and conflict.

“Migration, whether it is regular or irregular, migration is not a problem to be solved. It is a human reality to be managed. By that we mean having in place policies that are humane, responsible, and dignified,” said t...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Slaves and terrorists? EU rhetoric on migrants under fire
Rule of Law

euobserver

