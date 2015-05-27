Mediterranean in 'perfect storm' on migration

The head of the Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration has said the Mediterranean is facing “a perfect storm.”

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (26 May), William Lacy Swing said the EU should be more open to people fleeing persecution and conflict.

“Migration, whether it is regular or irregular, migration is not a problem to be solved. It is a human reality to be managed. By that we mean having in place policies that are humane, responsible, and dignified,” said t...