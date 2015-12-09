EU counter-terror bill is 'indiscriminate' data sweep

Legislators are rushing through a counter-terrorism bill described by the EU's top data protection chief as one of the largest indiscriminate collections of personal data in the history of the European Union.

MEPs on Thursday (10 December) are set to rubber stamp the EU's passenger name record (PNR) bill following intense pressure from French authorities in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo killings earlier this year and the Paris attacks in November.

Giovanni Buttarelli, the Eur...