euobserver
People flying to Turkey may be put on a police watch list (Photo: Filip Bunkens)

EU counter-terror bill is 'indiscriminate' data sweep

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Legislators are rushing through a counter-terrorism bill described by the EU's top data protection chief as one of the largest indiscriminate collections of personal data in the history of the European Union.

MEPs on Thursday (10 December) are set to rubber stamp the EU's passenger name record (PNR) bill following intense pressure from French authorities in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo killings earlier this year and the Paris attacks in November.

Giovanni Buttarelli, the Eur...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

