US visa issue causes EU divisions

All Europeans may in the future have to obtain online visas if they want to travel to the United States, with Brussels waiting to see the final outcome of US legislation before deciding if it will take reciprocal measures.

According to a report in French daily Le Figaro, due to the EU's principle of equal treatment among member states and the US' heightened security zeal, all nationals - including those who currently do not require a visa - could see the conditions for entering the US t...