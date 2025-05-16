EUobserver's new magazine — Closing the recognition gap

This article features in The EU's Unsung Heroes, read the full magazine here.

This year, EUobserver marks its 25th anniversary, and with this special edition, we are unveiling the first of two commemorative magazines. Rather than revisiting the key events of the century so far — as we did for our 20th anniversary edition — we wanted to do something different. This time, we’re focusing on the people behind the scenes, those whose quiet contributions have shaped and are shaping the world we know today.

Europe is too often seen through the lens of complex policies, bureaucratic processes, money, and elites. While history books may focus on presidents and policymakers, we intentionally steered clear of the usual faces who dominate headlines, giving voice to the unsung heroes who have contributed to progress — in one way or another.

In this magazine, we celebrate these individuals: experts, journalists, activists, civil society leaders, artists, young farmers, diligent EU officials, victims or otherwise often-overlooked individuals whose voices are too often ignored by mainstream media. Their contributions go unnoticed by many journalists, yet they are an essential part of the story.

In an era where the loudest often dominate, we wanted to use this magazine to tell a different story, helping to fill what we’ve come to call ‘the recognition gap.’ It’s an approach that fits right in with EUobserver’s editorial vision: amplifying underrepresented voices, challenging dominant narratives, and offering a deeper coverage of European affairs that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Is Ursula von der Leyen really the sole hero in the story of the Covid-19 pandemic? Perhaps you should meet Laura Espinosa, an expert in epidemic intelligence, whose job is to protect millions across Europe from disease outbreaks.

You’ve probably also never heard of Mendi Mengjiqi, who composed the anthem for Kosovo when it declared independence in 2008, nor about Serhiy Nigoyan, the first victim of the Ukrainian revolution — Euromaidan.

And can you imagine the work life of Hungarian independent journalists under Viktor Orbán’s ruthless media control? They cling to the truth while drowning in fear, censorship, and state-driven hostility.

Born from pub anger over Brexit lies, four friends took on Farage and Johnson with just posters and a ladder. Despite not stopping the UK from leaving the EU, the guerrilla ads of Led By Donkeys had more impact than much of the mainstream media.

Pop star Katy Perry aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket was all over the internet, but Claudie Haigneré made history as the first French woman in space and a trailblazer for European science and gender equality.

Likewise, Greta Thunberg may be the face of climate activism, but young voices like Hilda Nakabuye are making powerful strides too. Take Hilda Nakabuye, one of the leading voices in Uganda, challenging the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) — a project led by France’s TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC.

These are just a few examples from a carefully-curated list, which took months to compile. By telling their stories, we aim to offer a more complete, human-centred view of the world and the European project — one built not just by treaties, laws and institutions, but also by the daily efforts, struggles, and achievements of many underappreciated individuals across the continent.

This magazine is a homage to all those who work for the common good, despite a lack of recognition. It also captures the essence of EUobserver — reporting on stories that often go untold, whether because they’re too complex, not commercially appealing, or simply too uncomfortable. These are stories that might not make the news if we didn’t cover them. This edition is our way of honouring those efforts and a reminder that real change is often driven not by the loudest voices, but by those who quietly and tirelessly work behind the scenes.

