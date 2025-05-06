10  reasons why you should support  EUobserver

We won't lie: EU democracy is not dependent on journalism, but on a well-informed public.

By supporting EUobserver you are contributing to that mission. Our coverage of overlooked pan-European stories is not controlled by corporations or billionaires and as a non-profit, any support goes straight back into reporting.

But there are many other reasons to support EUobserver.

1. A quarter‑century (and counting) of sticking to what we’re good at

We’ve reported on everything from the euro crisis to Russia’s war on Ukraine for 25 straight years—without compromising our editorial compass even once. Some of our journalists have been with us for decades. That hard‑won continuity is rare in EU media, and worth safeguarding.

2. Nobody tells us what to write

EUobserver is a non‑profit foundation and is financed chiefly by its readers, so there’s no corporate, national or party interest that guides us. This model allows us to chase and follow stories that are not commercially interesting — sometimes for years on end. Independence isn’t our slogan; it’s the business model.

3. Investigative from the outset

From exposing dark‑money lobbying to scrutinising asylum “safe‑country” shortcuts, our reporters – and a network of cross-border journalists – chase stories others won’t touch, and we keep publishing even when the lawsuits roll in. And we’ve had our share of lawsuits.

4. We are not a influence broker

Unlike our commercial counterparts, our journalism is our core competence. We don’t organise events to bring ‘stakeholders’ and policy makers together, we don’t hold back information for ‘pro’ customers or create tailored article bundles designed to influence policy for whoever pays us. Our mission is to inform you, and as many other people as possible, on what the EU does (and does not) do.

5. Tiny newsroom, heavyweight impact

We run a small, battle‑tested team that punches well above its weight. We’ve consistently ranked among the most influential EU affairs news publishers for decades. Every euro you invest goes into reporters, not shareholders or investors.

6. We aim to be fully reader‑funded

Algorithms decide who sees what online; members decide whether we can outsmart those algorithms. Your support isn’t a donation, it’s an act of asserting your position in EU democracy. Your support funds work that has the potential to inform millions of others — including yourself.

“Facts matter because they help us not to lose the connection with reality. Without them, it is impossible to make the right decisions and solve problems. When social networks are overloaded with fakes and rumours, professional journalism such as EUobserver becomes especially important,” as Nobel laureate and Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matvichuck says.

7. A pan‑European lens, free of capital‑city tunnel vision

Brussels is our home, but our perspective is continental. We report the view from Lisbon to Tallinn so EU decisions make sense wherever you live – without national politics clouding the lens.

"Since its inception, EUobserver has played a unique role in the underdeveloped and fragmented EU media landscape. As a Brussels-based but reader-funded media outlet, it does not rely on EU institutional funding or corporate sponsors (as its competitors do), making its journalism bolder and more investigative.

It also systematically exposes the most persistent black holes in EU integration—from the culture of impunity of the national political elites running the EU to unchecked corporate power.

Without EUobserver, the EU would be a different, poorer, entity”, says Alberto Alemanno, Jean Monnet Professor of EU Law at HEC Paris.

8. Access for as many as we can afford

The bulk of our content stays free so students, smaller NGOs and anyone on a tight budget can still stay informed. Members make that possible — and keep it that way. We also offer €1 memberships to those under 25 to stay informed, without straining their finances.

9. Future‑proofing honest media

Disinformation, deep fakes and AI‑generated clickbait are only getting louder. Supporting EUobserver today means guaranteeing there’s a reliable voice in the EU noise tomorrow. So far, we are the only independent, non-profit news media publisher in the Brussels bubble. You can secure your access to the quality news, analysis and opinion by signing up to our newsletter.

10. Democracy is a participation sport

Reading us already makes you a player in EU civic life. Backing us turns you into a co‑owner of its watchdog — a pretty powerful position for the price of less than a weekly coffee.

We believe an informed public is the bedrock of EU democracy. Every article we publish aims to give citizens the facts they need to make informed decisions that eventually hold power to account.

Or as John Morijn, Hertie law professor says: “Lots of people ask me: what can I do myself to strengthen liberal democracy? My reply: pay for good journalism! EUobserver has consistently delivered on the EU bubble, and improved the European public debate.”

Join us. Or if you’re already a member, spread the journalism we do – it makes a difference.