Slovak rule of law in spotlight over journalist murder

The Slovak Supreme Court is to decide on who killed journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018 after a lower court let the prime suspect off the hook on Thursday (3 September).
The evidence did not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that businessman Marián Kočner ordered the killing, the Special Criminal Court in Pezinok, near Bratislava, ruled.
It did fine Kočner €5,000 for illegal possession of firearms after police found 60 bullets in his home, amid allegations that the mur...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
