Slovak rule of law in spotlight over journalist murder

The Slovak Supreme Court is to decide on who killed journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018 after a lower court let the prime suspect off the hook on Thursday (3 September).

The evidence did not prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that businessman Marián Kočner ordered the killing, the Special Criminal Court in Pezinok, near Bratislava, ruled.

It did fine Kočner €5,000 for illegal possession of firearms after police found 60 bullets in his home, amid allegations that the mur...