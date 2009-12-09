Ad
Europeans say judges are too lenient with corrupt officials (Photo: Diane Byrne)

Europeans see corruption as major problem

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More than three quarters of Europeans agree that corruption is a major problem for their country, mostly due to the links between business and politics, a survey by Eurobarometer, the bloc's pollster shows.

The ranking varies between 97 percent of Bulgarians to 22 percent of Danes saying that corruption is a serious problem in their country, with an EU average of 78 percent.

The corruption perception stayed largely the same in most countries, when ompared to a similar Eurobaromet...

