Foreign inmates account for nearly 30 percent of the prison population in western Europe (Photo: banspy)

High prison populations result of policy, not crime: study

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Prison populations and overcrowding in member states is linked to sentence length and not to the number of people incarcerated.

A study published Friday (3 May) by the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog Council of Europe says the most overcrowded prisons in the Union are found in southern and eastern member states even though fewer people are sentenced when compared to Nordic countries.

One of the co-authors of the study, Dr. Marcelo F. Aebi at the University of Lausanne, Sw...

