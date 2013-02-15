Ad
euobserver
Thuggish guards 'go into the house when the people are not there. And also when they are there, sleeping or in the shower' (Photo: Mags_cat)

Amazon under fire in Germany over 'neo-Nazi' guards

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Online retailer Amazon is at the centre of a media storm after its subsidiaries in Germany were accused of terrible labour conditions and using neo-Nazi guards to intimidate the workforce.

The allegations were made in a half-hour documentary published on German public broadcaster ARD on Thursday (14 February) which examined the living and working circumstances of the firm's thousands of temporary workers from all over Europe.

The workers, say the film-makers, live in cramped house...

euobserver

