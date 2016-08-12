Poland's constitutional crisis looms larger

Poland’s constitutional tribunal ruled, on Thursday (11 August), that a government-sponsored bill, aiming to reform the court in question, is partly unconstitutional.

"Not even a democratically elected parliament has the right to pass regulations conflicting with basic law,” judge-rapporteur Andrzej Wrobel announced when presenting the verdict. He added that the Polish constitution of 1997 determines the division of powers between different institutions in the country and must be respe...