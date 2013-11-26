Border agency accused of failing migrants' rights

In her debut appearance at the European Parliament, EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly criticised the EU border agency Frontex for skirting its responsibilities on fundamental rights.

O’Reilly told euro-deputies in the parliament’s petitions committee on Tuesday (26 November) that the border agency cannot distance itself from rights violations committed during its joint operations with member states.

The Warsaw-based border Fronex had earlier rejected her recommendation to set up an inte...