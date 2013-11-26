Ad
euobserver
Frontex says member states are responsible for dealing with human rights violations (Photo: frontex.europa.eu)

Border agency accused of failing migrants' rights

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In her debut appearance at the European Parliament, EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly criticised the EU border agency Frontex for skirting its responsibilities on fundamental rights.

O’Reilly told euro-deputies in the parliament’s petitions committee on Tuesday (26 November) that the border agency cannot distance itself from rights violations committed during its joint operations with member states.

The Warsaw-based border Fronex had earlier rejected her recommendation to set up an inte...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Greek special forces push back Syrian refugees, NGO says
Frontex says member states are responsible for dealing with human rights violations (Photo: frontex.europa.eu)

euobserver

