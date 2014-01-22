EU-funded project in Italy suspected of mafia links

Three NGOs on Wednesday (22 January) filed an official complaint with the EU anti-fraud office, Olaf, demanding an investigation into an EU-sponsored motorway in Italy, where construction firms are suspected of fraud and infiltration by the mafia.

The project at stake is the Passante di Mestre motorway - a bypass around the northern Italian city of Mestre, just across the bay from Venice.

Last year, it received a loan of €350 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to refi...