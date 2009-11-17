Ad
euobserver
The Parliament in Athens - corruption in the public sector is widespread, say experts (Photo: EUobserver)

Greece scores worst in corruption ranking

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is perceived as the most corrupt of EU countries, along with Bulgaria and Romania, an annual corruption perception ranking released on Tuesday (17 November) by Transparency International shows.

Carried out in 180 countries around the world, the 2009 Corruption Perceptions Index measures the degree to which corruption is perceived to exist among public officials and politicians on a scale where 0 is the most corrupt and 10 is graft-free.

As in previous years, Denmark is perc...

Rule of Law

The Parliament in Athens - corruption in the public sector is widespread, say experts (Photo: EUobserver)

euobserver

