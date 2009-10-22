Ad
Greece has revised its deficit figures for 2008 (Photo: European Commission)

Eurostat experience highlights doubts over Greek data

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

New figures released by the EU's statistics office – Eurostat – on Thursday (22 October), provide fresh information on EU government deficit levels for 2008, but also point towards Greek political manipulation of the country's economic data.

According to the new figures, average EU27 budget levels for 2008 were minus 2.3 percent of GDP, a further drop from the minus 0.8 percent figure recorded in 2007.

But the figures come with the following caveat: "Eurostat has expressed a re...

