Ad
euobserver
"We want to help those who are really refugees to come to Europe without dying at seas" (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Brussels to push for EU-wide rules on migrants and asylum seekers

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As part of efforts to fulfil Europe's hunger for workers and alleviate the pressure of illegal migration, the European Commission is set to kick off a lengthy legislative process aimed at putting in place a common immigration policy - something the bloc has been trying to achieve since 1999.

On Tuesday (17 June), EU home affairs commissioner Jacques Barrot will table key ideas on how the 27-nation union should deal with the hundreds of thousands of non-EU nationals who enter its territ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
"We want to help those who are really refugees to come to Europe without dying at seas" (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections