Brussels to push for EU-wide rules on migrants and asylum seekers

As part of efforts to fulfil Europe's hunger for workers and alleviate the pressure of illegal migration, the European Commission is set to kick off a lengthy legislative process aimed at putting in place a common immigration policy - something the bloc has been trying to achieve since 1999.

On Tuesday (17 June), EU home affairs commissioner Jacques Barrot will table key ideas on how the 27-nation union should deal with the hundreds of thousands of non-EU nationals who enter its territ...