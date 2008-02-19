Brussels pushes for say on US travel security demands

The European Commission has begun to muscle in on a process in which EU member states bilaterally sign up to new US travel security demands, hoping to achieve a unified approach to the controversial issue.

The Czech Republic, which is hoping to secure visa-free travel to the US, is expected to be the first EU country to sign up to Washington's latest demands, when the country's prime minister, Mirek Topolanek, visits Washington next week.

But EU justice commissioner Franco Fratti...