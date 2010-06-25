Breakthrough in EU-US data sharing deal

The European Parliament looks set to give the green light to a controversial deal governing the sharing of bank data between the EU and the US after securing guarantees on privacy - concessions Washington said had been "difficult."

Key MEPs on Thursday (24 June) signalled their satisfaction with the latest version of the agreement, now likely to be adopted in plenary in July. Washington has been keen to see progress on the issue.

"We have been focused on the first week of July as...