Belgrade has yet to finish the visa facilitation deal with the EU (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Balkan travellers to get cheaper EU visas

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg, SARAJEVO,

People from four Balkan countries will in future benefit from cheaper and easier EU-entry visas after a new travel deal signed at the weekend, but Serbia is not in the group despite EU worries over young, alienated Serb radicals.

Macedonia signed the agreement in Brussels on Friday (13 April) while Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro signing up on the sidelines of a meeting in the Croatian capital Zagreb between internal and justice ministers of south eastern Europe on Saturday ...

