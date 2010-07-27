Greece's locked up migrant children attempt suicide

Greece is imprisoning unaccompanied migrant children in violation of EU laws and often in appalling conditions, human rights campaigners have revealed.

In a report detailing how asylum seekers and irregular migrants are being detained "as a matter of course, rather than a last resort," Amnesty International has excoriated Athens for its policy of imprisoning children for long periods.

Conditions are so appalling, the report says, that children resort to hunger strikes in protest ...