EU to set up anti-cyber-crime centre

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (28 March) a new European cybercrime centre that will help crack down major online criminal activities.

Last year, worldwide profits generated from cybercrime outstripped the global trade in marijuana, cocaine and heroin - combined.

“More than 1 million everyday become victims of cybercrime and you are probably one them,” EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in Brussels.

The massive profit margins are ent...