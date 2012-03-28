EU to set up anti-cyber-crime centre

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (28 March) a new European cybercrime centre that will help crack down major online criminal activities.
Last year, worldwide profits generated from cybercrime outstripped the global trade in marijuana, cocaine and heroin - combined.
“More than 1 million everyday become victims of cybercrime and you are probably one them,” EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in Brussels.
The massive profit margins are ent...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
