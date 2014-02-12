Ad
euobserver
Nuns, anti-trafficking NGOs, associations and safe-houses are doing the counter-trafficking work their states should be doing. But there’s little insight into their work (Photo: ricky.montalvo)

Off the road

Rule of Law
by Lisa Bjurwald and Maik Baumgärtner, Caserta,

Welcome to Camorra country, the mafia-infested Wild West of Italy – but as in the best spaghetti westerns, the real tough guys aren’t mafiosos but nuns.

Sister Rita is a case in point: after almost two decades of sheltering trafficking victims and their children (”350 bambini since 1995 – I know the name of each and every one of them”), this former trade unionist doesn’t back down to anyone. Not even corrupt politicians.

Her fiery letter to former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

The slaves on our streets
'For me, Europe was golden'
Nuns, anti-trafficking NGOs, associations and safe-houses are doing the counter-trafficking work their states should be doing. But there’s little insight into their work (Photo: ricky.montalvo)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections