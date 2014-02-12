Off the road

Welcome to Camorra country, the mafia-infested Wild West of Italy – but as in the best spaghetti westerns, the real tough guys aren’t mafiosos but nuns.

Sister Rita is a case in point: after almost two decades of sheltering trafficking victims and their children (”350 bambini since 1995 – I know the name of each and every one of them”), this former trade unionist doesn’t back down to anyone. Not even corrupt politicians.

Her fiery letter to former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi...