EU laws in the civil and criminal justice area have multiplied sharply in recent years. (Photo: wikiepdia)

Judicial forum to ease 'mistrust' between EU member states

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (5 January) announced its intention to set up a forum of national experts to help clear up the problems with implementing EU justice law.

To be launched formally in mid-April, the forum will bring senior judges, lawyers, NGOs and victim support organisations under one roof to work out how to deal with EU justice and criminal law already in place and anticipate problem areas for the future.

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini says the forum wi...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

