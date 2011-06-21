Barroso supports 'temporary' border controls

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso indicated Monday that he would support the reintroduction of temporary border controls so long as such decisions are taken at the EU level and not unilaterally.

Establishing rules for an EU decision-making mechanism on the reintroduction of temporary border controls would "reinforce mutual trust" and reduce "unilateral" measures by member states, he said in a letter to the president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, ahead of an...