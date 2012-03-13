EU targets profits of organised crime

The European Commission outlined a new set of rules on Monday (12 March) that could make it easier for law enforcement to freeze and confiscate criminal assets.



In a Europe caught in the grips of tough austerity measures and an economic crisis, crime and its payouts are soaring.

Drugs, prostitution, small arms smuggling and all sorts of illicit activities generate hundreds of billions of euros every year. Drugs alone put an estimated €100 billion per year into the pockets of crimina...