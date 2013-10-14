Ad
euobserver
Some 30,000 people have attempted to cross over the Mediterranean and into Italy this year alone (Photo: noborder network)

Migrant deaths prompt calls for greater EU-wide response

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The migrant and refugee boat tragedies off Europe’s Mediterranean coast have prompted Italy to step up border patrols and for Malta to ask for more assistance from member states and the EU.

Enrico Letta, Italy’s prime minister, said they are set to launch an “air and naval package” on Monday (14 October), reports the BBC.

The additional police and coastguard vessels would triple Italian-led patrols in the area.

The primary purpose of the extra patrols would be to rescue migr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs approve EU border surveillance system
Some 30,000 people have attempted to cross over the Mediterranean and into Italy this year alone (Photo: noborder network)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections