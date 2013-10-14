Migrant deaths prompt calls for greater EU-wide response

The migrant and refugee boat tragedies off Europe’s Mediterranean coast have prompted Italy to step up border patrols and for Malta to ask for more assistance from member states and the EU.

Enrico Letta, Italy’s prime minister, said they are set to launch an “air and naval package” on Monday (14 October), reports the BBC.

The additional police and coastguard vessels would triple Italian-led patrols in the area.

The primary purpose of the extra patrols would be to rescue migr...