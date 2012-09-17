Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript

EUobserver: In what way does the VSSE co-operate with the EU institutions and Nato?

Alain Winants: Belgium hosts the institutions of two major international bodies - the EU and Nato, which is a great privilege but it's also a great responsibility security-wise. We are fully aware nowadays that security challenges suprass the legal competences of any one legal authority, so of course we do co-operate with the [EU] Council, the [European] parliament, the [European] commission and also Nat...