Belgian intelligence chief talks to EUobserver: transcript

EUobserver: In what way does the VSSE co-operate with the EU institutions and Nato?
Alain Winants: Belgium hosts the institutions of two major international bodies - the EU and Nato, which is a great privilege but it's also a great responsibility security-wise. We are fully aware nowadays that security challenges suprass the legal competences of any one legal authority, so of course we do co-operate with the [EU] Council, the [European] parliament, the [European] commission and also Nat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.