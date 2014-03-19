Rule of law: EU 'mechanism' needs upgrade

The European Commission’s much-awaited “rule of law mechanism” needs some improvements if it is to bring about real results.

The tool, announced on 11 March, is the commission’s response to calls by EU member states, the European Parliament, and civil society groups for an enhanced EU capacity to address threats to its founding values.

The proposal would allow the commission to challenge member states over “systemic threats to the rule of law” that fall short of the threshold fo...