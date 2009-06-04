EU reaches agreement on Guantanamo prisoners

The 27-nation EU has agreed to share all details on Guantanamo detainees before and after they are allowed to reside on its territory, but a get-out clause to temporarily prevent them from moving freely across the bloc has also been agreed.

"Consultation and information sharing is important both before and after decisions to receive former detainees are taken in order to give all member states the opportunity to ... take appropriate measures if necessary," says the document approved by ...