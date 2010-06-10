EU close to sealing bank data deal with US

The European Commission is close to finalising a new bank data transfer deal with the US for anti-terrorism purposes, taking on board account "most" of the European Parliament's privacy concerns raised when it struck down the initial agreement.
"We are very close to finalising an agreement with the US. It contains considerable improvements compared to the interim agreement that was rejected in February," EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said during a press briefing on Thur...
