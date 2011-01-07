Romania waves the white flag in Schengen battle

Romania has said it will not take retaliatory measures against Croatia or incoming MEPs despite simmering anger with France and Germany over the Schengen dispute.

Speaking to top judges and to the government on Wednesday (5 January), President Traian Basescu warned that the measures would backfire against Romania. A day later on national TV on Thursday he said he "assumes political responsibility" for the delay and urged MPs and judges to speed up progress on corruption cases.

F...