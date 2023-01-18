Poland's legal fixes to collect EU funds come under fire

Poland's draft legislation to remedy some of the worries over its judicial overhaul, which has caused a deep rift with the EU, is moving ahead — but concerns remain.

Poland's lower house of parliament last Friday (13 January) approved a draft bill that the government hopes will unlock billions of EU funds and dispel concerns around the rule of law.

The legislation was proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and is now moving to the Senate, where the opposition has a ...