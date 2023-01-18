Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He wants to 'end the dispute in the west', ie Brussels, because of the ongoing conflict in the east, meaning Russia (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland's legal fixes to collect EU funds come under fire

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's draft legislation to remedy some of the worries over its judicial overhaul, which has caused a deep rift with the EU, is moving ahead — but concerns remain.

Poland's lower house of parliament last Friday (13 January) approved a draft bill that the government hopes will unlock billions of EU funds and dispel concerns around the rule of law.

The legislation was proposed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and is now moving to the Senate, where the opposition has a ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

