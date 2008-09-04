EU terror blacklist suffers judicial blow

The EU's Court of Justice on Wednesday (3 September) overturned a decision by member states to freeze the assets of Saudi businessman Yassin Abdullah Kadi and the Al Barakaat International Foundation established in Sweden.

The Luxembourg-based court found that EU governments had breached the rights of both parties - added to the United Nations blacklist of terror suspects in 2001 - by not telling them why their assets had been frozen.

It also concluded that they had not been given...