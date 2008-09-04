Ad
euobserver
The EU's anti-terror list was set up in the aftermath of the September 2001 terrorist attacks (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU terror blacklist suffers judicial blow

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova,

The EU's Court of Justice on Wednesday (3 September) overturned a decision by member states to freeze the assets of Saudi businessman Yassin Abdullah Kadi and the Al Barakaat International Foundation established in Sweden.

The Luxembourg-based court found that EU governments had breached the rights of both parties - added to the United Nations blacklist of terror suspects in 2001 - by not telling them why their assets had been frozen.

It also concluded that they had not been given...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
The EU's anti-terror list was set up in the aftermath of the September 2001 terrorist attacks (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections