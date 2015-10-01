Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission's first EU Colloquium on Fundamental Rights is dedicated to preventing and combating anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hatred in Europe (Photo: Charles Fred)

Hatred is hatred: anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in EU spotlight

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Sarah Isal, Brussels,

The deadly anti-Semitic attacks in Toulouse, Brussels, Paris and Copenhagen, and the numerous violent incidents against Muslims in different European countries have brought to light the realities of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Europe, and these are now finally being recognised at a political level.

The European Commission's first EU Colloquium on Fundamental Rights (1-2 October) is dedicated to “Preventing and combating anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hatred in Europe”.

It is t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Major EU states report spike in anti-Semitic abuse
Commission: Most Muslims not a threat to Europe
The EU Commission's first EU Colloquium on Fundamental Rights is dedicated to preventing and combating anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hatred in Europe (Photo: Charles Fred)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections