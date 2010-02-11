Ad
Swift will no longer give data on European transactions to US investigators (Photo: SWIFT)

Ripples of discontent as MEPs reject US bank data deal

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Thursday (11 February) rejected a bank data deal with the US that would have allowed American investigators to track European transactions in the search for terrorist funding. The US qualified the vote as a " serious setback" to EU-US counter-terrorism co-operation.

The deal was rejected by a large majority: 378 MEPs voted in favour of scrapping the agreement, with 196 against and 31 abstentions.

EU lawmakers called for a better deal, which should inclu...

Rule of Law
